Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Things haven’t been going too well for the Boston Bruins lately.

Entering Thursday night’s meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins had lost each of their last four games, turning in a few clunkers along the way.

But just how concerning is the skid? And what should the Bruins be doing with Brett Ritchie, who has been playing on the second line lately, and Connor Clifton?

In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those topics and more.

Listen to the full episode in the player below, on iTunes or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images