For most people, the fantasy football playoffs are just two weeks away — can you believe it?
As such, it’s important to stay up to date on who’s in and who’s out for Sunday’s games.
That’s easier said than done, but, thankfully, we’re here to help.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:
Players out for Sunday include JuJu Smith-Schuster, Damarious Randall, Greg Robinson, Dee Ford, Dante Pettis, Golden Tate, Evan Engram, Jabril Peppers, Marlon Mack, T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Kerrigan, Paul Richardson, Jordan Howard, Damien Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Gerald Everett.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019
#Eagles RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game against the #Dolphins.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2019
Players expected to play Sunday include Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders, Chase Edmonds.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019
#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, who popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring, is good to go, source said. Just some tightness, he shouldn’t be limited.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019
Ravens’ TE Nick Boyle, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play, per source. WR Miles Boykin, also questionable due to an ankle injury, will have to be tested pregame before any determination can be made about his availability vs SF.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2019
#Patriots WRs Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and WR Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are both expected to play vs. the #Texans, sources say. Sanu’s ankle injury should turn out to be a one-week thing.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019
Seven #Patriots players, all starters, were listed as questionable with illnesses, from flu to cold to anything in between. While things seem to be trending in the right direction & most or all should play, this was as challenging a week as one can imagine in NE. Worth watching.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019
The #Eagles removed both WRs Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor from the injury report and they’ll play today. For TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), he’s pushing to play as well, and even with TE Joshua Perkins coming off the practice squad, it looks like it’s going to happen.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019
#49ers RB Matt Breida, on the sidelines after he reaggravated an ankle injury, is not expected to go today, source said. Sounds like another week of rest and rehab for Breida.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019
