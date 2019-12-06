FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry seemingly saw his role reduced midway through his third NFL game.

Harry started Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, was targeted on an interception thrown by Tom Brady late in the first quarter, and barely saw the field after the turnover. He says he’s not in over his head as he’s been thrust into the Patriots’ offense midway through the season.

“Everything they ask me to do is reasonable,” Harry said. “Everything they ask me to do is something I can do and something I’m capable of doing. So, it’s just putting in the work and getting it done. No excuses.”

Harry missed the first half of the season after being placed on injured reserve. He has four catches for 28 yards with a touchdown in three games.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seemingly told his receivers Sunday on the sideline that they needed to play faster and more explosive. Harry was asked what that means to him personally.

“Really just running routes how I block,” Harry said. “That’s how I think of it. That’s something that I’ve been working to improve on.”

Harry, who’s 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, was criticized for not being more physical with Texans cornerback Bradley Roby on Sunday’s interception. Harry is a strong blocker, so he might find more success if he brings that same mentality to catching passes.

