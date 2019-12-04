Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The battle between Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins didn’t end Sunday night.

Two days after Hopkins’ Houston Texans defeated Gilmore’s New England Patriots 28-22 at NRG Stadium, the All-Pro receiver tweeted a photo of himself catching a pass over the All-Pro cornerback.

“When you see (No.) 10 double him,” Hopkins’ tweet read, suggesting the Patriots constantly double-covered him during the teams’ primetime matchup.

..🗣”when you see 10 double him” pic.twitter.com/R7hme5pXP5 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 3, 2019

Gilmore, who rarely talks trash on the field but isn’t shy about sharing his honest thoughts after games, disagreed with that statement.

Bro was doubled on only 2 snaps all game and wants to be loud lol — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) December 3, 2019

So, who’s telling the truth here? It’s Gilmore.

A review of the coaches tape from Sunday’s game revealed the Patriots only doubled Hopkins on two of their 56 defensive snaps. The rest were a mix of man and zone coverage.

Unfortunately for New England, both of those plays resulted in touchdown passes to other receivers: one to running back Duke Johnson in the first quarter and one to wideout Kenny Stills midway through the third.

Gilmore didn’t shut down Hopkins the way he did Amari Cooper one week earlier, but the receiver posted modest numbers by his usual superstar standards. Hopkins finished with five catches on eight targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.

The Gilmore-Hopkins matchup will be appointment viewing if these teams meet again in the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images