Things got chippy in the second period between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night.

In the final minutes of the second period, Shea Weber hit David Pastrnak and he responded by the top-line winger shoving him back. A meleé sparked between the opposing lines, with Jake DeBrusk and Brendan Gallagher getting tangled up before DeBrusk tackled Gallagher to the ice.

Torey Krug was being held back as the rest of the squads went at each other at center ice. The kerfuffle resulted in Gallagher, DeBrusk going off for roughing, while Weber went to the box for interference.

Check it out here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned hockey rivalry.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images