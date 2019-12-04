Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a long, hard-fought battle between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, someone finally broke the scoreless tie.

And luckily for the Bruins, that man was Charlie Coyle.

The Boston forward tapped one just past the left skate of Hurricanes netminder James Reimer on a sweet feed from Brad Marchand from the right circle, making it 1-0 Bruins with just 4:05 left to play.

Check it out:

Shortly after, David Krejci made it 2-0 Bruins with the 200th goal of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images