It didn’t take long for things to get spicy in this year’s Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators.

Ryan Ellis took a questionable hit to the head from Stars right wing Corey Perry just three minutes after the puck dropped at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Ellis was helped off the ice and Perry was given a five-minute major and game misconduct.

But it was Perry’s “walk of shame” back to the locker room that had Twitter talking with most users saying the NHL needs more of those when game misconducts happen.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images