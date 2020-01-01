Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for things to get spicy in this year’s Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators.

Ryan Ellis took a questionable hit to the head from Stars right wing Corey Perry just three minutes after the puck dropped at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Ellis was helped off the ice and Perry was given a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Corey Perry with an incredibly long walk of shame on New Years Day:pic.twitter.com/FLA4WCGuga — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 1, 2020

But it was Perry’s “walk of shame” back to the locker room that had Twitter talking with most users saying the NHL needs more of those when game misconducts happen.

I love the walk of shame for Corey Perry. Every arena needs that. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 1, 2020

Corey Perry really provided us with the first hockey meme of 2020 just 3 minutes into the Winter Classic — Connor⚡ (@Connor_779) January 1, 2020

That's gotta be the longest walk of shame in winter classic history, if not NHL history, for Corey Perry! #WinterClassic2020 — Chris Therien (@ctherien6) January 1, 2020

Oh what an incredible walk of shame for Corey Perry. That was amazing. — Cody Slusher (@CodySlusher) January 1, 2020

You should have to walk a quarter-mile by yourself in shame every time you’re ejected for a dirtbag hit like Corey Perry just was. — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) January 1, 2020

Corey Perry’s walk of shame might be a top 1 moment of all Winter Classics — Tyler Center (@STBVisuals) January 1, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images