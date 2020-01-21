Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Monday night’s Celtics-Lakers matchup is a star-studded event — and no, we’re not talking about LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

A few celebrities turned out to see Boston and Los Angeles square off at TD Garden, including two prominent sports figures.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and UFC president Dana White watched the game from the stands, with Ortiz appearing late in the first quarter. Rappers Snoop Dogg and Warren G also were in attendance.

Check it out:

Covering Celtics/Lakers tonight-

Papi has arrived. pic.twitter.com/4ajOwBu9Ps — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) January 21, 2020

.@SnoopDogg in the house pic.twitter.com/kXcj7CSqv6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2020

👊 @ufc president @danawhite is rooting for the right team pic.twitter.com/PbACaWQqZH — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2020

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images