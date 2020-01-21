BOSTON — Monday night’s Celtics-Lakers matchup is a star-studded event — and no, we’re not talking about LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

A few celebrities turned out to see Boston and Los Angeles square off at TD Garden, including two prominent sports figures.

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and UFC president Dana White watched the game from the stands, with Ortiz appearing late in the first quarter. Rappers Snoop Dogg and Warren G also were in attendance.

