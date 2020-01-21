Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Shanahan expects San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman will be able to play in Super Bowl LIV.

Coleman needed a cart to take him off the field after dislocating his shoulder in the second quarter of San Francisco’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The 49ers head coach called the injury a “Lethal Weapon-type thing” when he addressed reporters Monday.

The 49ers continue to await MRI results to confirm the injury, according to NFL Network.

“I don’t want to speculate too much, but usually a week to rest it and usually gets back in and I expect him to have a chance to play,” Shanahan said, via NFL Network. “Can’t hold me to that. We’ll find out more, but I expect him to have a good chance to play.”

With Coleman exiting in the second quarter, the 49ers didn’t miss a beat as running back Raheem Mostert ran for an impressive 220 yards on 29 carries while totaling four touchdowns.

The 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the title game on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images