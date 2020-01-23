Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is ready for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game — are you?

The Boston Bruins forward has arrived in St. Louis ahead of the festivities, which kick off Thursday with Media Day at Stifel Theatre. Pastrnak is the only member of the Bruins that will participate in the events, but he seems excited to participate.

The 23-year-old even shared a quick message for his fans after his arrival.

Check it out, via the team:

All-Star Weekend officially kicks off Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images