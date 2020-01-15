All eyes will be on Mookie Betts this season as the Boston Red Sox right fielder is set to become a free agent after the 2020 Major League Baseball season comes to a close.

Betts has been vocal about wanting to test the free-agent market but never ruled out a return to Boston. It’s not particularly surprising, either, considering the contracts Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Mike Trout have received.

David Price, for one, thinks his teammate has “earned the right” to see what other offers may come his way.

“He’s said it multiple times, he’s going to go to the free-agent market,” the pitcher told WBZ’s Jonny Miller. “He’s not saying that he won’t sign with Boston once he hits free agency or anything like that. He’s earned his right to get there. And that’s something a lot of guys don’t get to experience at the big league level.

“As good as Chris Sale is, and the amount of money that he’s made and the contract he’s signed, Chris Sale was never a free agent. I think it’s under seven or eight percent of major league players get to that point in their career where they are a free agent. And Mookie’s earned that right. And he’s expressed that feeling he’s going to get to that point. And if he does, hopefully we can re-sign him.”

Price also is in an interesting position. The southpaw’s name has come up in trade speculation partly due to the fact he’s owed $32 million in each of the next three seasons and Boston has expressed potentially cutting payroll.

But only time will tell what the future holds for both Betts and Price. And it’s only just begun as the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora agreed to mutually part ways Tuesday night.

