Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Derrick Rose is paying the price for losing his temper Monday night.

Rose has been fined $25,000 for launching a random object into the stands in the final moments of the Detroit Pistons’ 117-110 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the league announced Tuesday.

That object? A pen.

Rose appeared frustrated after Pelicans forward Nicolo sank a long jumper to make it 113-107 New Orleans shortly after Rose committed a turnover. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey called a timeout with 37 left in OT, but Rose continued to fume — even after a pat on the chest from assistant coach Sean Sweeney.

So, he let off some steam by chucking a nearby pen across the court and into the stands.

Derrick Rose was fined 25k for throwing a pen into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/gzeHRrTtHy — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 14, 2020

Yikes.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images