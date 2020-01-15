Derrick Rose is paying the price for losing his temper Monday night.
Rose has been fined $25,000 for launching a random object into the stands in the final moments of the Detroit Pistons’ 117-110 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the league announced Tuesday.
That object? A pen.
Rose appeared frustrated after Pelicans forward Nicolo sank a long jumper to make it 113-107 New Orleans shortly after Rose committed a turnover. Pistons head coach Dwane Casey called a timeout with 37 left in OT, but Rose continued to fume — even after a pat on the chest from assistant coach Sean Sweeney.
So, he let off some steam by chucking a nearby pen across the court and into the stands.
Derrick Rose was fined 25k for throwing a pen into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/gzeHRrTtHy
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 14, 2020
Yikes.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images