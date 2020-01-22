Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Walter McCarty’s time as head coach of the Evansville Purple Aces has come to an end.

Evansville on Tuesday fired its men’s basketball head coach amid new allegations of off-court misconduct with members of the “campus community,” per ESPN. McCarty, who was in his second year at the helm of the Purple Aces, was put on administrative leave Dec. 26 after reports of alleged sexual misconduct.

Todd Lickliter was hired as McCarty’s replacement Tuesday night.

“While the investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under University policies, UE has decided that, based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate Mr. McCarty’s employment immediately,” the school said in a statement, via ESPN. “There is no place at UE for any behavior by any University employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others.”

McCarty issued a lengthy statement Wednesday afternoon. You can read it by following the link in the tweet below.

Walter McCarty has issued a statement through his attorney after he was fired as men's basketball coach Tuesday by the University of Evansville. https://t.co/4JhX9EuqS3 — Courier & Press (@courierpress) January 22, 2020

McCarty played 10 seasons in the NBA, including eight for the Boston Celtics, with whom he became a fan favorite. He since has coached in varying roles for Louisville, the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics and, most recently, Evansville.

The 45-year-old finished his head coaching career at Evansville with a 20-25 record. The Purple Aces’ most noteworthy victory under McCarty came Nov. 12 when they beat then-No.1-ranked Kentucky.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images