Bob Cousy will loom large in central Massachusetts sports for years to come.

Famed sculptor Rotblatt Amrany will design and erect a statue of the Boston Celtics legend that will stand on the grounds of Worcester’s DCU center, according to The Telegram & Gazette’s Nick Kotsopoulos. The Worcester City council resolved to accept a $150,000 donation from ASM Global/SMG Management, the company that operates the city-owned DCU Center, which will fund the 7-foot-tall Cousy statue.

“The city of Worcester is extremely grateful for this generous donation,” city manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. said, per the Telegram & Gazette.

Cousy starred for the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester between 1946 and 1950 before he landed with the Celtics at the outset of his professional career. He went on to become a 13-time NBA All-Star, help the Celtics win six NBA championships and earn induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.

The 91-year old has lived in Worcester for most of his adult life.

The statue will be the latest honor, Cousy has received in recent months, following the Presidential Medal of Freedom Donald Trump bestowed upon him last August.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images