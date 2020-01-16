Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some of the Boston Celtics’ brightest stars are in the running for a place in an NBA showcase.

The NBA announced Thursday five Celtics players are among the 2020 NBA All-Star Game voting leaders, as the process enters its final days. Jayson Tatum, Tacko Fall and Gordon Hayward are in fifth, sixth and eighth place, respectively, in the voting for frontcourt starters. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown are in third and seventh in the running for the backcourt spots.

The third EAST returns from #VoteNBAAllStar 2020! Make YOUR vote count twice today by voting here ➡️ https://t.co/KkbGhfwxpd pic.twitter.com/tv2GspH5Vk — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 16, 2020

Fan ballots will comprise just 50 percent of the total voting for All-Star Game starters, with current NBA players making up 25 percent and a media panel comprising the final 25 percent. Fan voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 20.

Brad Stevens and 29 other NBA head coaches will vote for the NBA All-Star Game reserves. Although Stevens isn’t allowed to vote for any of his Boston players, there’s a good chance at least one of them will feature in this year’s All-Star Game.

The All-Star game will take place Feb. 16 in Chicago.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images