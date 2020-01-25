Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak finished among the bottom of the pack in the Shooting Stars Challenge during the NHL’s All-Star festivities on Friday night in St. Louis.

The NHL’s leading goal scorer hit targets on three of his seven total shots in the event. Pastrnak twice hit four-point targets while adding one two-pointer to finish with 10 points in the Top Golf-like challenge. That was good for ninth place out of 10, beating only Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

Each player took seven shots from a platform in the crowd. The targets included an array of point totals with the ‘Arch’ in the center of the ice being 10 points and others worth two, four or five points.

Chicago’s Patrick Kane won the event.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images