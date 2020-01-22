Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will try to fight their way past the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday without the services of Jaylen Brown.

In Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown hurt his ankle and did not participate in pregame shootaround.

While it’s unclear just how long Brown will be out, head coach Brad Stevens doesn’t seem to be too alarmed.

“Twisted his ankle, kind of in a fluke way,” Stevens said Wednesday evening. “Not around anybody as he was kind of stunting at the ball. I don’t know what part of the game — saw the video today though, didn’t look too bad. I think he’ll be back hopefully sooner rather than later, but obviously not ready yet.”

The win over the Lakers was Brown’s first contest back from a two-game absence due to a thumb injury suffered last Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Marcus Smart likely will start in Brown’s place against Memphis. Tip from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images