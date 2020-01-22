Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with a pair of men’s Hockey East matchups, including a tilt between Maine and No. 4 Boston College. We previewed that game, and many more, in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” featuring a whopping five college basketball games and two more Hockey East matchups. Finally, an ACC women’s basketball clash between Clemson and Virginia Tech on Sunday wraps up the weekend.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 24

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Vermont at Merrimack (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Maine at No. 4 Boston College (NESNplus)

Saturday, Jan. 25

12 p.m. — Ivy League women’s basketball: Yale at Brown (NESN)

12 p.m. — CAA men’s basketball: Delaware at Northeastern (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — Patriot League men’s basketball: Boston University at Holy Cross (NESN)

2 p.m. — A-10 men’s basketball: Duquesne at UMass (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: NC State at Georgia Tech (NESNplus)

6 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston University at No. 12 UMass Lowell (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 7 UMass at New Hampshire (NESNplus)

Sunday, Jan. 6

12 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Clemson at Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

Thumbnail photo via NESN