Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s another reason Jaylen Brown’s fans don’t need to reach for their pitchforks.

NBA.com’s Michael C. Wright offered a level-headed takeaway from the Boston Celtics’s guard’s 2020 NBA All-Star Game snub Thursday night in a column. Brown is in the midst of his best NBA season, but his impressive numbers and contributions to Boston’s winning cause weren’t enough to put him among the 24 NBA All Stars, alongside Celtics teammates Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum.

” … Brown missed the cut despite averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebound and 2.9 assists per game, and we’ve all seen him take over games this season when needed. Perhaps three Boston Celtics on the All-Star squad would’ve been too many.”

Brown said Thursday night following the Celtics’ win over the Golden State Warriors he won’t stress his NBA All-Star Game omission. Instead, he’ll use it as motivation to continue to improve in the coming weeks and months. His wisdom and Wright’s words should placate fans of Browns and the Celtics, who might be upset over his snub.

However, we also should spare a thought for Celtics rookie Grant Williams, who had pledged to dye his hair pink if three Boston players earned All-Star selections.

Maybe next year.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images