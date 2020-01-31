Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is all about the Twitter world right now.

The soon-to-be free-agent New England Patriots quarterback caused quite a stir Thursday night when he posted a wordless tweet with a vague photo of him in the tunnel at Gilette Stadium. Just a few hours later, Brady appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” taking part in a time-honored tradition: reading mean tweets.

Brady headlined a host of NFL stars that also included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in taking on some crass messages on the Twitter machine.

It was, well, good.

The thing about the dog and the chocolate is pretty messed up.