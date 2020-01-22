Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have fallen back into the chasing pack but they remain in the hunt for hockey’s biggest prize.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the Bruins’ odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup Final at 19/2 on Monday. Boston’s latest Stanley Cup lines are tied with the St. Louis Blues’ for third-best in the NHL, slightly behind the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning.

FanDuel had pegged the Bruins as the Stanley Cup favorites in early November and early December, but their 9-7-7 record since Dec. 5 has created doubt in the minds of oddsmakers.

Nevertheless, Boston sits atop the Atlantic Division standings — with 70 points after 51 games — and it is only one point behind the Capitals for first place in the Eastern Conference at the outset of the 10-day NHL All-Star break.

