Could a Boston Bruins in-season addition the wing actually come via free agency?

After beginning the season quasi-retired, veteran winger Justin Williams reportedly is ready to return to the NHL. Most recently with the Hurricanes, Williams’ preference reportedly is to remain with Carolina, though that would take a little creativity from general manager Don Waddell.

Should Carolina be unable to make a deal work for Williams, the Boston Bruins reportedly are among the teams interested in the 38-year-old, according to multiple reports.

All things being equal, it’s clear that Williams’ priority remains coming back with Carolina where his family remains. But there is obviously interest from some other contenders… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 7, 2020

If Williams doesn’t sign with Carolina keep hearing Boston, Washington and perhaps Tampa will try and sign “Mr Game 7”. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) January 7, 2020

It’s not hard to see why the Bruins would at least kick the tires on Williams, though Boston too likely would have to do some salary cap finagling in order to make room for him.

Boston has yet to find an answer on the second line right wing (Anders Bjork is getting a shot there Tuesday), with a revolving door of forwards getting opportunities to make an impact. Last season with the Hurricanes, Williams posted 53 points on 23 goals and 30 assists over a full 82-game season. so anything close to that sort of productivity would be an upgrade for the Bruins on either the second or third line.

Furthermore, Williams has earned a deserved reputation as a clutch postseason perform, specifically in Game 7s. That asset obviously would be enticing for a Bruins team that believes it can contend for a Cup again this season.

For now it seems Williams might be a longshot for the Bruins, but never say never if Carolina can’t get a deal done.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images