Fifteen years ago, the thought of Derek Jeter and Pedro Martinez being on the same team likely would have made both Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees fans sick.

But now, as Martinez pointed out Tuesday night, it has become the reality.

Jeter and Larry Walker were named as the 2020 class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It nearly was a clean sweep for the Yankees legend, who fell one short shy of unanimous election. Jeter receiving the call certainly didn’t surprise Martinez, a 2015 inductee, who tipped his cap to the former shortstop via Twitter.

No surprise with you DJ! Ever since you stepped on the field you looked like a HOF. Glad you’re on my team now, and don’t have to face you. Happy to have you on the @baseballhall Respect! #DerekJeter — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 22, 2020

The induction ceremony will take place July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images