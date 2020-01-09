Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The man with the Harambe tattoo is going to fight in the “land of Harambe.”

Taunton, Mass. native Randy Costa, who sports a tattoo of the dead viral gorilla that was killed in an Ohio zoo in 2016, announced in an Instagram post he signed a new UFC fight contract. He will be going up against up-and-comer at UFC Fight Night Columbus in Ohio on March 28th.

After losing his UFC debut against Brandon Davis, Costa grilled Boston Salmon with a first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night Boston in October.

Randy. Costa. This Boston crowd goes crazy as @RandyCosta135 gets the first round finish! #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/kpLKWbVD1Z — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2019

Costa boasts an explosive striking style and is 5-1 in his professional career with five first-round knockouts.

His opponent, Day, hails from Hawaii and lost his UFC debut in 2018 via split decision against Pingyuan Liu. Day hasn’t fought since then, but he holds an 8-3 professional record with two knockouts and two submission victories.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA Today Sports Images