The man with the Harambe tattoo is going to fight in the “land of Harambe.”
Taunton, Mass. native Randy Costa, who sports a tattoo of the dead viral gorilla that was killed in an Ohio zoo in 2016, announced in an Instagram post he signed a new UFC fight contract. He will be going up against up-and-comer at UFC Fight Night Columbus in Ohio on March 28th.
We’re off to the land of Harambe 🦍. On March 28th at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus Ohio, I will be fighting the very exciting and tough Martin Day. This fight will be nothing short of fireworks. This fight will be broadcasted in ESPN. LFG!!!! 👊🏾😎 . . . #UFC #MMA #UFconESPN8 #UFCcolumbus #UFCohio #Boston #Hawaii #Ohio #Columbus #ColumbusOhio #Harambe #ForHarambe . . RepostApp: @ufcnewsalerts Randy Costa vs. Martin Day added to UFC Columbus, Ohio (March 28th) via MMA Junkie 📸: Zuffa/Getty Images #UFC #MMA #UFCColumbus #RandyCosta #MartinDay #Fight
After losing his UFC debut against Brandon Davis, Costa grilled Boston Salmon with a first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night Boston in October.
This Boston crowd goes crazy as @RandyCosta135 gets the first round finish! #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/kpLKWbVD1Z
— UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2019
Costa boasts an explosive striking style and is 5-1 in his professional career with five first-round knockouts.
His opponent, Day, hails from Hawaii and lost his UFC debut in 2018 via split decision against Pingyuan Liu. Day hasn’t fought since then, but he holds an 8-3 professional record with two knockouts and two submission victories.
