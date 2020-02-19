Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt reportedly is on his way to the Milwaukee Brewers and won’t be returning to Boston. But Andrew Benintendi had a feeling a reunion wasn’t going to happen with the Red Sox.

Holt and the Brewers reportedly agreed to a deal Monday night. The utility man spent seven seasons in Boston and became a fan-favorite, between his post-home run hugs with J.D. Martinez and his in-depth work with The Jimmy Fund.

But once Boston made some minor offseason signings, Benintendi had a feeling there would be “no chance” of a Red Sox-Holt reunion.

“No. I didn’t think so,” Benintendi said, via WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “I thought there was no chance. As more players were acquired you put two and two together. “… It is what it is. You can’t really control it at all. I’m happy for him though.”

Holt was a versatile player during his time in Boston, and certainly will provide some nice depth to his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images