Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy just made it through his fourth NHL trade deadline and is in the midst of gearing up for another postseason run.

While speaking with reporters Monday, the Cassidy discussed how he felt the Bruins’ character and identity have changed since his first postseason with the team in 2017.

“I think there’s been growth in terms of playing through some tough stretches, tough hockey,” Cassidy said in a video released by the team. “I think we’ll just even go with our goaltending. I think Tuukka (Rask), his game is as good as it’s ever been. You know, Charlie McAvoy was a kid then, playing against (the) Ottawa (Senators in the first round of playoffs). We didn’t even know what we had there — we found out in a hurry. So I think guys are just a lot further along in terms of the grind of games, the expectations of what’s in front of you and playoff hockey. I am, I know for sure.

“Jake Debrusk now has been through it. So, some of those younger guys — (David) Pastrnak’s another great example — I don’t know if he truly knew what playoff hockey was all about and now he’s got a pretty good feel for it. So, I think we’re more weathered, experienced, ready for battle than we were back then.”

Cassidy noted how the 2017-18 run was a “big learning curve” for both him as a coach and younger players. But the Bruins took those experiences, specifically their five-game elimination series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, as a learning opportunity into the 2018-19 postseason where they lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Cassidy said that most recent run, and being able to see the physical brand possessed by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues, showed that aspect to the younger players. And he thinks they’re better for it.

“So, we learned that aspect of the game, how important it is to survive those types of games and excel in them,” Cassidy said. “So, that would be the difference, confidence level. I think Bergy (Patrice Bergeron) and Zee (Zdeno Chara) are fine, they’ve been through the wars, Krech (Krejci), March (Marchand), but for some of us younger guys, myself included, that was the biggest learning curve.”

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy on where his team stands with 19 games to play: "I love our team. I like our makeup. I like our competitiveness. I like our goaltending, the balance in our group…not a lot to complain about." pic.twitter.com/73zbyQGs9M — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 24, 2020

The Bruins will look to continue their run to the postseason when they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at TD Garden. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

