BOSTON — No one was happier that Charlie McAvoy scoring his second goal of the season than David Pastrnak.

McAvoy scored the game-tying goal in the second period of Boston’s eventual 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. It’s been a tough season for the blueliner on the goal-scoring front, but he’s certainly making his presence known when he’s on the ice.

And when McAvoy let the puck rip from the point and found twine, Pastrnak leaped into the air. And Charlie Coyle took notice.

“He’s had a great year. He has,” Coyle said. “It’s not always points-wise. But you can see some of the celebrations, I saw Pasta jump three feet off the ground when he saw Chuckie score. That’s what it is around here. Guys are excited for each other, want everyone to succeed and feel good about the game.”

After watching Pastrnak celebrate the way he did, it probably was pretty easy for McAvoy to feel good.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images