The Dodgers acquired more than just one of the game’s best overall players in their blockbuster deal with the Red Sox.

They also brought in one of the top starting arms over the past decade.

David Price will join Mookie Betts in Los Angeles for the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The most noteworthy trade of the offseason finally was completed Monday, and the duo will be formally announced as the newest members of the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Shortly after the deal was finalized, the Red Sox took to their official Instagram account to thank Price for all of his contributions to the franchise. The veteran southpaw responded with equal appreciation, for both the organization and its fans.

“Thank you @redsox and Red Sox nation!!” Price wrote in the comment section.

Price racked up a 46-24 record and 3.84 ERA over the course of his four-year stint in Boston. He saved his best pitching in a Red Sox uniform for when it mattered most, as his 13 2/3 near-flawless innings over three games against the Dodgers helped lift Boston to a 2018 World Series title.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images