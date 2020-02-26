Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears there is no reason to be worried over Eduardo Rodriguez’s recent knee injury.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander slipped and fell during live batting practice and was dealing with left knee soreness. Rodriguez missed his scheduled spring training start, but threw a few days later and struck out Rafael Devers five times.

The good news continued Tuesday, as MassLive’s Christopher Smith reported the southpaw “looked sharp” during his live BP and will make his spring training debut Saturday against the New York Yankees.

With questions surrounding who will be Boston’s Opening Day starter, and if Chris Sale will be ready come March 26, it’s certainly reassuring to see Rodriguez back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images