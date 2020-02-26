The legend of Tacko Fall continues to grow as the Boston Celtics two-way center recorded his 15th double-double in his 26th G League game.
The 7-foot-5 Fall finished with 18 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and added five blocks as the Maine Red Claws earned a 125-93 victory over Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday in Washington, DC.
The performance was all the more noteworthy after Fall left the Red Claws’ game Sunday with an injury.
Fall is averaging 12.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Red Claws this season. He’s also appeared in six games for the Celtics, averaging 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in those contests.
The Red Claws moved to 26-10 on the year.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images