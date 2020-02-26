Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins made a pair of moves before the NHL’s trade deadline Monday, and it resulted in some well-earned recognition.

ESPN named the Bruins among their trade deadline winners after the organization acquired a pair of wingers with the speedy Ondrej Kase and powerful Nick Ritchie.

Here’s what they had to say about the two transactions:

The Bruins’ acquisition of Ducks winger Ondrej Kase has the potential to be one of the best of the deadline. He’s a talented 24-year-old winger with tremendous offensive upside if he remains healthy — which, admittedly, is a tall order given his struggles to stay in the lineup during his career. But he makes just $2.6 million through 2021, when the Bruins can re-sign him as a restricted free agent. They moved midrange defensive prospect Axel Andersson and their first-rounder to the Ducks for Kase and Anaheim’s willingness to take David Backes’ contract — or at least 75% of it — off their books.

Boston’s second trade with Anaheim, which sent Danton Heinen for Nick Ritchie, was less lopsided and a wash at best for the Bruins.

Both moves certainly addressed needs for the Bruins while simultaneously helping their financial situation as well.

It’s why the organization, and specifically general manager Don Sweeney, received high marks from those within NHL circles at the deadline.

