Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum is having one heck of a season, and Brad Stevens isn’t letting it go unnoticed.

The Celtics forward is averaging 22.9 points, seven rebounds and 2.9 assists heading into Boston’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Tatum was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this year and even had a career game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

It’s worth noting Tatum hasn’t slowed down since appearing in the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16, and his head coach thinks that’s what’s been most impressive for the 21-year-old.

“So I think the best part about this story is he’s had a year worthy of being named an All-Star and then he’s gotten better since he was named an All-Star,” Stevens said, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Tatum will look to continue his hot streak when the C’s tip-off at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images