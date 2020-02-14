The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class is going to be absolutely loaded.
Of course, such a thing is not a surprise given what a Hall of Fame represents. But nevertheless, the Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday revealed the finalists for the Class of 2020, and it’s a pretty impressive group.
Finalists for 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame: Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, Tim Duncan, Tamika Catchings, Kevin Garnett, and Kobe Bryant.
— Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) February 14, 2020
This caps off a good week for Garnett. During the Boston Celtics’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Celtics announced they would be retiring Garnett’s No. 5 next season. Garnett won a title during his six-year run with Boston, and finished his career as a nine-time All-NBA selection.
Bryant, who died last month in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his daughter, was another unsurprising finalist. One of the greatest NBA players of all time, Bryant was a 15-time All-NBA selection and five-time NBA champ.
The Class of 2020 will be announced April 4.
