The Connecticut Sun have turned heads with their early work during the WNBA free-agency period.

The Ringer’s Jordan Ligons named the Sun among the “winners” of the first week of WNBA free agency Friday. Ligons bases his assessment on two power-moves Connecticut recently made: re-signing All-WNBA center Jonquel Jones and acquiring All-Star forward DeWanna Bonner from the Phoenix Mercury in a sign-and-trade.

“The Sun did the right thing in re-signing Jonquel Jones, the franchise’s best player, at the start of free agency,” Ligons wrote. “The walking double-double nicknamed the ‘Bahamian Beast’ led her squad to the Finals last year, and this season, she’ll have help to get them there again. Connecticut sent three first-round picks to the Phoenix Mercury this week in a sign-and-trade deal for DeWanna Bonner, and she’s totally worth it. The three-time All-Star and three-time Sixth Woman of the Year is a long, lean shooter and a creative interior scorer who knows how to win. She brings two championship rings to an organization that’s chasing its first.

“… The two-person game between Jones and Bonner will be a nightmare matchup defensively. And don’t forget that the Sun also have point-forward Alyssa Thomas, who’s a consistent inside presence and a tremendous defender. But Bonner will be this team’s X factor and give Connecticut a good chance at not only getting to the Finals, but winning them.”

Ligons believes Connecticut can maximize its chances for success in 2020 by retaining another of its key contributors.

“Courtney Williams (and her dad) have yet to re-sign,” Ligons wrote. “Williams’ scrappy play created timely momentum swings in the Suns’ deep 2019 playoff run. They’re going to need her in order to run it back.”

The Washington Mystics beat the Sun 3-2 in the WNBA Finals. Ligons didn’t include the Mystics among the winners or losers of the first week of free agency, so it’s possible the Sun have narrowed, or even overcome, the gap between victory and defeat at the highest level in the WNBA.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images