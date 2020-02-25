S.S.C. Napoli faces a formidable obstacle to its goal of progressing further in the UEFA Champions League than it ever has before.

Napoli will host FC Barcelona on Tuesday at Stadio San Paolo in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 series. Napoli is in sixth place in the Serie A (Italian league) standings, has reached the semifinals of the Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) and has won six of its last seven games in all competitions. However, reaching the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time looks like a Napoli pipe dream, at least on paper, as Barcelona is in first place in La Liga’s (Spanish league) standings and has progressed beyond the Champions League Round of 16 every season since 2007-08.

Barcelona will host Napoli on March 18 in the second leg.

Here’s how to watch Napoli versus Barcelona:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA; UniMas

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images