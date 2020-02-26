Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The soccer world will pay close attention when Europe’s old and new royals collide.

Real Madrid will host Manchester City on Wednesday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. The glamour matchup pits two of the world’s richest and most-star-studded teams against one another, and the victor undoubtedly will be among the favorites to win European soccer’s elite competition.

Real Madrid is in second place in La Liga (the Spanish league) and is looking to avoid a second consecutive Round of 16 elimination from a tournament it has won a record 13 times, including four of the last six editions.

Manchester City is in second place in England’s Premier League and is competing in the Champions League knockout rounds for the seventh consecutive season. However, City never has reached the final, and this season might represent its best chance for some time due to a looming two-year Champions League ban.

Manchester City will host Real Madrid on March 17 at Etihad Stadium in the second leg.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Manchester City:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT; TUDN USA; UniMás

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images