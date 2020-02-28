Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is this finally the year for the New York Mets?

That daunting question is up in the air, but some fans are trying their very best to help the squad out.

Fans have reached out to Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen on the popular money transferring application, Venmo, and have sent donations for potential signings.

One fan sent Van Wagenen cash with the hope of signing third basemen Anthony Rendon, while another was hoping the Mets would acquire Joe Girardi when they needed a manager.

While New York wasn’t successful on either of those fronts, who knows what could happen next.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images