Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TPC Sawgrass was anything but quiet Tuesday in preparation for the 2020 Players Championship.

The popular EDM band The Chainsmokers performed a 90-minute set for military appreciation on the 17th hole as the 2020 PGA Players Championship quickly approaches.

Of course, when the tournament kicks off Thursday, it is sure to be much quieter.

For more on the performance and more, check out the “Social Drive” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by Nissan.