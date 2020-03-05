Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allen Iverson and Reebok are giving back in a really cool way.

The NBA Hall of Famer and massive sports brand are teaming up to cover college application fees for all 400 plus seniors at Iverson’s alma mater, Bethel High School in Virginia.

Iverson recorded a message to break the news to the students while noting each student will be receiving a pair of shoes, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports