New England Patriots fans may not be completely thrilled if the 2020 NFL Draft plays out like one draft analyst believes it could.

Chad Reuter, a draft analyst for NFL.com, has the Patriots making not one, but two surprising moves in the opening two rounds of this year’s draft.

The first?

Reuter predicts the Patriots will trade their first-round pick at No. 23 overall to the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots would receive an early second-round pick — No. 38 overall — from the Panthers in return. (There would likely have to be some more to it than that, but that’s a different conversation).

And second? Admittedly, this one may be taken a bit better by those around New England.

Reuter has the Patriots’ selection at No. 38 resulting in University of Georgia product and quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm, a junior signal caller for the Bulldogs, has earned the “safe” label coming out of the draft.

But in reality, if the Patriots resign 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who will become a free agent on March 18, it wouldn’t exactly be a useful draft pick for the present-day Patriots. They have larger present-day needs.

Guess we’ll just have to wait on see.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images