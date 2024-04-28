The New England Patriots finalized their 2024 NFL Draft class Saturday evening, welcoming eight new prospects, most notably the team’s presumed quarterback of the future: Drake Maye from North Carolina.

Maye might not be the official starting quarterback this upcoming season just yet, according to Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo.

Following a dumpster fire 4-13 finish, New England moved on from Bill Belichick and Mac Jones, leaving a wide-open door for newcomers to make themselves a household name while also digging the organization out of its growing divot — the Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since 2018.

The team applied a heavy emphasis on offensive depth, and with that being said, here’s everyone New England added through the draft:

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina (First round, 3rd overall)

The Patriots got their guy, picking who they deemed was the best available quarterback after Caleb Williams (USC) and Jayden Daniels (LSU) were picked first and second by the Bears and Commanders.

Maye spent the final two of his three total seasons with the Tar Heels as the team’s starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors in 2022. Most recently, Maye was named second-team All-ACC after passing for 3,608 yards while throwing nine touchdowns before declaring for the draft.

WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington (Second round, 37th overall)

New England continued its search for an offensive unit rebuild by taking Polk with its second selection of the draft.

After swinging and missing in the Calvin Ridley offseason sweepstakes, the Patriots knew they needed to add depth in the wideout department. Polk, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, isn’t projected to be a No. 1 wide receiver until the 22-year-old makes a few improvements — primarily speed.

OT Caedan Wallace, Penn State (Third round, 68th overall)

Wallace started 40 games at Penn State at right tackle, giving New England an expected boost to its offensive line.

Protecting whoever the Patriots start at quarterback will be a critical priority after last season’s signal callers, Jones and Bailey Zappee, were destroyed by opposing pass rushers. New England learned its lesson on just how much being deficient in that area can harm an offense.

G Layden Robinson, Texas A&M (Fourth round, 103rd overall)

The Patriots continued strengthening their offensive line depth in the fourth round by taking Robinson out of Texas A&M.

Robinson, who played five seasons with the Aggies, and exclusively played right tackle for the school, will add some competition ahead of the season among New England’s current staff.

WR Javon Baker, Central Florida (Fourth round, 110th overall)

Baker was an elite playmaker at UCF, helping the Patriots add another potential major target to work with Maye — joining Polk.

The upside attached to Baker could make the 22-year-old a future fan-favorite, drawing oohs and ahhs at Gillette Stadium for years to come. Speed, route creativity, and solid hands make up Baker’s exciting potential for his arrival in Foxborough.

CB Marcellas Dial, South Carolina (Sixth round, 180th overall)

The Patriots didn’t make their first defensive selection until the sixth round arrived, sending Dial to New England.

Dial, 23, spent three seasons with the Gamecocks, racking up 114 combined tackles with three interceptions in 38 games logged — and 29 starts. Since Christian Gonzalez gave the Patriots a standout sample size last season, Dial will likely need to compete with Jonathan Jones for a starting spot or settle for a backup spot in his upcoming rookie season.

QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee (Sixth round, 193rd overall)

Milton proved that New England wasn’t willing to shut the door for good in exploring the quarterbacks available in the class.

The 24-year-old became the team’s second and final signal-caller picked, on Saturday, using a draft selection acquired from Jacksonville in the Jones trade back in March. Milton returned to Tennesee as a starter last season, gaining a year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In 12 games, Milton threw for 2,813 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions — all collegiate career-high marks.

TE Jahiem Bell, Florida State (Seventh round, 231st overall)

The Patriots finished their war room work by adding Bell as the organization’s final selection of the draft.

Bell, 22, made 11 starts in 30 appearances throughout a three-year collegiate career which started at South Carolina. With Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper as the go-to tight-end starters, Bell will compete for a backup role before the start of next season.