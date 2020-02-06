Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The drought is finally over for Charlie McAvoy.

The Bruins defenseman, after going scoreless for 57 games between the regular and postseason, netted his first goal of the year Wednesday night. And boy, it was a big one.

McAvoy potted the game-winning tally just 1:19 into overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center to lift Boston to its fifth straight win, a 2-1 final. Jake DeBrusk perfectly put the puck right on McAvoy’s tape as he was crashing the net.

Take a look:

That’s one way to get the monkey off your back.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images