David Backes has a new home with the Anaheim Ducks, something he’s grateful for.

Anaheim acquired the veteran forward from the Boston Bruins on Friday along with a first-round pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft and defense prospect Axel Andersson. Boston received Onrej Kase in return.

Prior to the Ducks’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Backes met with reporters and discussed why he’s excited to be a part of the franchise rather than being its opponent.

“They’ve all chased me around the ice, trying to get me to fight them and now I’m glad to be on their team,” Backes said, per The Orange County Register’s Elliott Teaford. “… You’ve got to have some shared experience, maybe an adult beverage or two and laugh about a few of the times you went at it. Having the same jersey on as those guys you hated playing against, I’ve always found those guys are the best teammates.

“There’s quite a few of those guys in this room.”

Backes won’t suit up for Sunday’s bout with the Knights and likely won’t for another week, per the NBC Sports Broadcast, as he needs to get up to game speed considering he hasn’t played since Jan. 9.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images