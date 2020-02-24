Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Markieff Morris officially has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morris, who agreed to a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons on Friday, reportedly was linked to the Lakers before it was made official by the team Sunday. The Lakers have waived injured center DeMarcus Cousins to open a roster spot.

Morris, 31, averaged 11 points and 3.9 rebounds in 44 games for the Pistons this season. In nine NBA seasons, Morris has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 623 games.

Morris will be in a different locker room at the Staples Center than his twin brother Marcus, a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, but the two could share a place to live.

