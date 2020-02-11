Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will DeWanna Bonner help take the Connecticut Sun over the championship hump?

The Sun acquired the WNBA All-Star forward Tuesday from the Phoenix Mercury in a sign-and-trade deal. After inking Bonner to a multi-year contract, the Mercury traded her to the Sun in exchange for the Sun’s two first-round picks in the 2020 WNBA draft and their first-round pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

The move brings Bonner, a two-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA sixth Woman of the Year, to a Connecticut team that narrowly lost to the Washington Mystics in the 2019 WNBA Finals. Bonner averaged 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, so her arrival makes the Sun more formidable, at least on paper.

The resume speaks for itself. -​​ 3x WNBA All-Star

– 3x WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year

– 2018 WNBA Comeback Player of the Year

– 2x WNBA Champion Welcome to the Sun, @DEEBONNER24! pic.twitter.com/OthzB7AGHE — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) February 11, 2020

These two are on the same team now 🤯 pic.twitter.com/r0cQtgzaqg — espnW (@espnW) February 11, 2020

The Sun’s acquisition of Bonner comes one day after they re-signed unrestricted free agents Jonquel Jones and Natisha Hiedeman.

The Sun will begin their 2020 WNBA slate May 16 when they host the New York Liberty at Mohegan Sun Arena. Connecticut will conclude its regular-season schedule Sept. 20 when they face the Mystics.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images