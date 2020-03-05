Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Johnny Boychuk had a scare Tuesday night, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The New York Islanders defensemen took a skate off of his eyelid in the squad’s Tuesday night clash with the Montreal Canadiens that required 90 stitches to fix.

Luckily his eye wasn’t affected, and Boychuk is expected to make a full recovery although there currently is no timetable on his return. The 36-year-old even was in good spirits Wednesday and responded to a text from ex-Boston Bruins and former teammate Milan Lucic in a hilarious way.

