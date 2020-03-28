Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 crisis has struck the Colorado Avalanche again.

A second Avs player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday afternoon. The player currently remains in self-isolation.

Members of the organization that have had close contact with said player have been notified.

“No other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time,” the team said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Avs announced another player had tested positive for the virus, but since hadd recovered. Four NHL players now have tested positive for COVID-19.

NHL players and staff remain quarantined until at least April 6.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images