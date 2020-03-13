Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both the NBA and Major League Baseball took action due to coronavirus concerns. And now one baseball club is taking extra precaution.

The NBA on Wednesday suspended its season after Utah Jazz guard Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. His teammates, Donovan Mitchell, also was diagnosed with the virus Thursday. MLB also canceled the rest of spring training and delayed the start to Opening Day.

But due to Mitchell’s positive test, his father also is being tested.

Donovan Mitchell Sr. is an employee of the New York Mets, and the team has asked him to not report to the facility.

Check out the Mets’ statement below, courtesy of The Athletic’s Tim Britton.

“We have been in regular communication with medical professionals and public health authorities over the past several weeks. When news surfaced last night (Wednesday) of the situation involving the Utah Jazz, we immediately contacted Donovan Mitchell Sr. to advise him to not report at our facility this morning. Upon learning today that his son, Donovan Mitchell Jr., tested positive for the Coronavirus, we brought that fact to the attention of our medical team, who recommended, as a precautionary measure, that Donovan Sr. be tested, and we are making those arrangements. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and the medical staff will advise us if any additional testing becomes advisable.”

The NBA reportedly has given teams a list of precautionary measures to immediately take amid the outbreak.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images