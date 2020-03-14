Throughout last season, The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi’s belief that Tom Brady would return to the New England Patriots was constant.

He wasn’t as sure, however, as he was in October when he anticipated a 95 percent chance the quarterback would stay put. By January, that percentage dropped to 60 percent as the former New England Patriots executive imagines one other team could be a possibility.

“I have a strong hunch, call it an instinct, call it something through the grapevine, that San Francisco is in play,” Lombardi said on the “GM Shuffle” podcast.

“I wrote about it in The Athletic this week. Not because I think it’s going to happen — I’d say it’s 20/80, 20 percent it happens, 80 percent it doesn’t. But I think San Francisco is in play and I think it’s going to make the first week of free agency some of the most fascinating conversations about team building you’re going to see.”

Being that Brady is from the Bay Area, it’s not inconceivable that the 42-year old would want to return home to be close to family. The one thing for sure is that no one will know what Brady decides on until he announces it himself.

The NFL’s free agency is scheduled to begin on March 18, barring no postponements given the current coronavirus outbreak.

