The COVID-19 outbreak has people worldwide looking for answers.

President Donald Trump is one of them, and he apparently sought advice from a curious source.

The United States president reportedly reached out to ex-New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, according to ABC News’ John Santucci.

Trump, who previously criticized Rodriguez on Twitter, reportedly had a “pleasant” conversation with the MLB legend about tackling the crisis.

“Sources say there was no discussion of AROD or his fiancé Jennifer Lopez taking on any official effort,” Santucci tweeted Friday night.

A source close to Rodriguez told @ABC the call with Trump was “pleasant” adding that Trump was seeking thoughts from ARod about the coronavirus response. Sources say there was no discussion of AROD or his fiancé Jennifer Lopez taking on any official effort. — John Santucci (@Santucci) March 28, 2020

President Trump, however, disputed the report Saturday morning on Twitter, calling it “Fake News!”

Interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images